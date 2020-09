TSN reports that one of the state’s largest teacher unions is calling on school districts to better enforce the new rules. According to more than 600 members of the Texas State Teachers Association there have been hundreds of violations to the new COVID safety standards. 246 members cited non-compliance with the mask mandate, 385 say there’s inadequate social distancing in classrooms. More than 600 members of the TSTA from 135 school districts responded to the survey.