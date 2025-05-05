Teachers Race to the Finish Line at North Lamar Intermediate’s Skip, Jump, Run Event

Laughter echoed across the campus of North Lamar Intermediate as teachers traded textbooks for blow-up costumes during the school’s Skip, Jump, Run event held on Friday. While students took part in a variety of fun fitness activities, the event kicked off with the highly anticipated Inflatable Teacher Races.

Sporting oversized inflatable costumes, teachers dashed across the field to the delight of cheering students. Mrs. Amanda Little dressed as a shark—secured the victory, narrowly beating out two cows and a rooster in a hilarious photo-finish.

The event not only promoted physical activity and fun for students, but also highlighted the strong sense of community and school spirit at North Lamar Intermediate.