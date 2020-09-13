" /> Teachers’ Union To Track COVID 19 In Schools – EastTexasRadio.com
Teachers’ Union To Track COVID 19 In Schools

4 hours ago

The Texas American Federation of Teachers launches a new website to track COVID-19 cases, deaths and unsafe working conditions in schools. The tracker will crowdsource teachers, school employees and community members to report key Covid-19 data. Users will be able to search by district and campus and see reports. Submitters will be required to certify that the information they’re submitting is correct … And it will be verified before being published. The website can be found at stop the spread tx dot school

