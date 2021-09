A seventeen year-old has been arrested by Carrollton police for murdering his own son. Investigators say Caleb Brown and the baby’s mother took the 3-week-old to the ER when the mother noticed bruising on the boy’s body. He was transferred to another hospital and later died. Brown is being held under $2 million bond in the Denton County jail. Police say Brown was angry with the baby’s mother, and did not want to pay child support. Brown is a student at the Lewisville Learning Center.