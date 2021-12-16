Teen Critical After Shooting In Hugo

A teenage boy is in critical condition after a car drove-up to two teens and opened fire in Hugo Tuesday. One of the teens were shot and was listed in critical condition. Two people in the suspect car were arrested. They were identified as 20-year-old Chancelyn Deshun Frost and a teenaged boy who has not been named. Its unclear which suspect fired the shots, but both have been charged with shooting with intent to kill. Witnesses say more than 10 shots were fired during the incident. Choctaw County deputies, Hugo Police, Choctaw Tribal Police and the OSBI all responded to the scene.