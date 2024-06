Officials pulled an 18-year-old male’s body from Lake Wright Patman Thursday evening. At about 5:00 pm, Texas Game Wardens responded to a report of a drowning at Ramp 3 on Lake Wright Patman. When Dorian Neal of Texarkana, Ark., and four friends jumped off the dock, he resurfaced but began to struggle, according to officials. Neal’s friends then called 911. Texas Game Wardens found Neal’s body at about 7:00 pm in 14 feet of water. Officials ordered an autopsy.