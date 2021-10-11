Teen Killed In Harrison County Crash

DPS Troopers responded to a fatal crash shortly before 10:00 Friday night on IH-20 about three miles east of Marshall in Harrison County. The driver traveled west on IH-20 in a 2004 Ford Expedition when the vehicle entered the center median. The driver overcorrected to the right, entered a side skid across both westbound lanes, and then off the roadway, where it struck a ditch and rolled. The 17- year-old male driver was pronounced at the scene while his 16-year-old male passenger was transported to Christus Good Shepard Medical Center–Longview in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.