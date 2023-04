In Calvin, LA, Winn Parish Deputies charged a teenager with the shooting death of the head softball coach at Calvin High School. It occurred Saturday night, Apr. 15, at 10:50. Deputies and ambulance personnel arrived and found Kevin Chad Camp, 51, suffering from a gunshot wound. Winn Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced the coach deceased. They arrested a 17-year-old and charged him with manslaughter. Calvin is Southeast of Shreveport. Winn Parish says the suspect is the victim’s son.