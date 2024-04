* Landry has been found alive and well. They will not release any other information.

Previous story

Authorities seek the public’s assistance locating 13-year-old Landry Ryder Moody of Sulphur Springs. He has red curly hair and wears glasses. It’s unknown what type of clothing he was wearing when he left a residence on California Street sometime during the overnight hours. Anyone who knows Landry’s whereabouts should contact police at 903-438-4040 or any law enforcement agency.