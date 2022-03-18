Teen Sets Two Houses On Fire, Commits Suicide

Police and firefighters received a 9-1-1 call from a home in Royse City Thursday afternoon about a man who had come into the house with gasoline can told people to get out. Firefighters found the home on fire when they arrived a few minutes later. Around that same time, they got another call from a different house, which was also on fire. Both of the buildings were severely damaged. Police say a search at the first location turned up the body of a 19-year-old man. They say he had ties to people in both houses, and they believe he set both fires before killing himself.