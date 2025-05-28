Teens Charged In Garvin County Murder

Two teenagers from Wynnewood have been arrested in connection with the April murders of two people during a robbery at an illegal Garvin County marijuana grow. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested 18-year-old Whyitt Collins, and they charged him with first-degree murder. The Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police arrested a 16-year-old Juvenile. The victims were 56-year-old Bao Ming Ma and 42-year-old Alejandro Baltazar Hernandez.

Dos adolescentes de Wynnewood han sido arrestados en relación con los asesinatos de dos personas en abril durante un robo en un cultivo ilegal de marihuana en el condado de Garvin. La Oficina de Investigación del Estado de Oklahoma arrestó a Whyitt Collins, de 18 años, y lo acusaron de asesinato en primer grado. La policía de Lighthorse de la Nación Chickasaw arrestó a un menor de 16 años. Las víctimas fueron Bao Ming Ma, de 56 años, y Alejandro Baltazar Hernández, de 42.