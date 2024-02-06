Teens Charged With Multiple Thefts

Texarkana Police responded to a call that four men had stolen ammunition from Academy Sports before leaving in an older model gold-colored sedan. An hour later, they went to Ross Dress for Less, where an employee reportedly told dispatchers that they had seen four guys in red hoodies stealing items from the store and leaving in a gold-colored car. Officers located the vehicle and arrested four teens, ages 17 and 18. A search turned up ammunition and magazines, new clothes from Ross, and other items stolen from Burlington Coat Factory.