Teeth Cleaning Back on in Texas Dentists Offices

You can get your teeth cleaned now, but the experience may be a little different. For starters, the hygienists will be in full protective gear. They’ll wear a hair covering, goggles, an n-95 mask and a field shield. Janessa Bock, President Elect of the Texas Dental Hygienists association says she’s also wearing another mask over the 95. They’re also wearing gowns and of course, gloves. patients will wait in their cars until they’re called in because waiting rooms are closed. Then they’ll rinse with a hydrogen peroxide or iodine solution. Hygienists have stopped using ultrasonic scaling as that has a lot of water and puts out aerosol, so they’re working with hand instruments.