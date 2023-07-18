Temporary Closure on Loop 286, US 271 Interchange Slated

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced a temporary road closure will occur July 20-21 on a portion of State Loop 286 around Paris, Texas.

The closure will affect traffic using the Loop 286 / US 271 interchange. A detour will be in place to guide traffic around the closure. The daytime closure is necessary to allow crews to upgrade guardrail under the pedestrian bridge overpass at this interchange, officials said.

The closure will affect the breakoff lane going north onto Loop 286 from south Loop 286. In addition, the loop-around ramp that allows south-bound Loop 286 traffic to go north on the loop will also close. Traffic from south Loop 286 wishing to go north on the loop will need to proceed to the intersection of Loop 286 and US 271 and turn north, officials noted.

Motorists who travel frequently in these areas are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.