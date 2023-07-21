Tennis Shoe Drive Continues

The Red River Valley Homeless Coalition is hosting a Tennis Shoe Drive through Friday, Aug 11. They need new, unused shoes for people of all ages. The drive will serve a ten-county area, including Lamar, Red River, Delta, Hopkins, Titus, Wood, Camp, Cass, Morris, and Franklin Counties. An entire list of locations to drop shoe donations are on the Red River Valley Homeless Coalition’s Facebook page. For more information or to volunteer to help, call 903-783-0353. You can also email hrctexas.ed@gmail.com.