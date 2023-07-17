The Red River Valley Homeless Coalition is hosting a Tennis Shoe Drive through Friday, Aug 11. They need new, unused shoes for men, women, and children of all ages. The drive will serve a ten-county area, including Lamar, Red River, Delta, Hopkins, Titus, Wood, Camp, Cass, Morris, and Franklin Counties. A full list of locations to drop off shoe donations is on the Red River Valley Homeless Coalition’s Facebook page. For more information or to volunteer to help, call 903-783-0353. You can also email hrctexas.ed@gmail.com.