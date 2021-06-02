Terrific Tuesdays Returning Sulphur Springs in August

If you would like to Volunteer your Time to help out in your Community, Tammi Reardon would love to have you come and help at Terrific Tuesdays.

Terrific Tuesdays is a Quality Day Respite for Caregivers of those who are suffering from Dementia, Alzheimer’s or Memory Loss.

It is a place that caregivers can leave their Loved Ones in Good Hands while they take some much needed time for themselves.

Caregivers work around the Clock and don’t have time to themselves to do things that we all take for granted: Getting a Hair Cut, Going to the Grocery Store, Shopping, Going to the Doctor, eating out with friends or just having some time to be alone and take a minute to rest.

Terrific Tuesday meets every Tuesday from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

at the First United Methodist Church in Sulphur Springs located at 301 Church St.

The Volunteers are usually One on One with the Participants.

They have a different Theme every week, they play games, have exercise, they do Crafts, they have music, they do puzzles and have a nice lunch that is also cooked by wonderful volunteers.

If you know someone who could benefit from Terrific Tuesdays please call Tammi Reardon and she will give you all the information that they will need. 903-243-5620