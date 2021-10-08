Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
cypress basin hospice
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020

Tesla HQ Moving To Texas

Elon Musk
CEO Tesla

One of the richest men in the world is bringing his company to Texas. During their shareholder’s meeting, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced they would be moving their headquarters from California to Austin. The company’s vehicle assembly plant is currently under construction outside of Austin. Musk promises the offices to be an “ecological paradise.” But Musk says California was too expensive for many of his employees to live, and trying to expand in the Bay Area presented too many challenges. So Musk personally relocated to the Austin area last year from Los Angeles.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     