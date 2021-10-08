Tesla HQ Moving To Texas

Elon Musk

CEO Tesla

One of the richest men in the world is bringing his company to Texas. During their shareholder’s meeting, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced they would be moving their headquarters from California to Austin. The company’s vehicle assembly plant is currently under construction outside of Austin. Musk promises the offices to be an “ecological paradise.” But Musk says California was too expensive for many of his employees to live, and trying to expand in the Bay Area presented too many challenges. So Musk personally relocated to the Austin area last year from Los Angeles.