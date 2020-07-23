Tesla Will Build Cybertruck Factory In Austin

Tesla will build a new factory just outside of Austin to manufacture its electric “cyber-truck.”

The company selected the Austin region over Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the massive new manufacturing plant. SMU economist Mike Davis says the Austin region is known for research and development in the high-tech field but not for building the final products. The new plant will employ up to five thousand people. Local officials in Central Texas came up with 60-million dollars worth of tax breaks and incentives for the new factory. Telsa plans to break ground later this year.