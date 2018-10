Digging deeper into the grain

Sampling an uncommon food such as quinoa, students from Toni Preston’s fifth grade class at Bailey Intermediate are learning to dig deeper by asking questions before tasting, during tasting and after tasting. Such lessons help students with testing strategies. With spoons in hand and questions in mind, Emmah Klingler, Alyvia Dangerfield, Rylan McMullen, Lorelei Daniel, Eli Holbrook, Jaidon Bostic and Cade Householder taste the prepared seeds.