Texans Guilty of Operating Major Drug Trafficking Enterprise

BEAUMONT, Texas – Three Texas men have pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs today.

Nekia Euron Byrd, 48, of Houston; Rodney Ignacio Castro, 41, of Houston; and Terance Babe Green, 43, of Beaumont each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine L. Stetson.

According to information presented in court, Byrd, Castro and Green were responsible for trafficking cocaine throughout the Houston-area, and into various locations throughout eastern Texas, including Texarkana, Lufkin and Port Arthur. Specifically, Green controlled a cocaine distribution network in Port Arthur, responsible for importing several kilograms of cocaine each month, for distribution and conversion to cocaine-base. Byrd was responsible for owning two residences in Houston, where narcotics distribution in methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and promethazine occurred. These residences were responsible for providing wholesale distribution of narcotics to mid-level dealers throughout the Houston-area and eastern Texas. Castro served as a source-of-supply for cocaine for Byrd’s operation, and several other mid-level dealers servicing Houston and eastern Texas. On Sep. 28, 2021, a search warrant was served at Castro’s residence resulting in the seizure of $1,050,860.00 in U.S. Currency, and assorted jewelry worth roughly $250,000.00. Estimates based upon seizures and wiretaps indicate Castro was responsible for trafficking over 100 kilograms of cocaine in the course of this conspiracy.

The defendants each face from 10 years to life in federal prison at sentencing. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

This case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael A. Anderson.