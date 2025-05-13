TEXANS INVITED TO COMMENT ON CONTROVERSIAL MARVIN NICHOLS RESERVOIR

DFW Public Hearing Set For May 19th

WHAT: The Region C Water Planning Group, which encompasses the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, will hold a critical public hearing on its 2026 draft water plan on Monday, May 19, 2025. Regional water plans are developed and updated on a five-year cycle. The draft plan outlines more than 170 water management strategies designed to meet projected water demands in the Dallas-Fort Worth area through 2080.

Among the proposals is the highly controversial Marvin Nichols Reservoir. Proposed more than 50 years ago, the water project would dam the Sulphur River in Northeast Texas and use eminent domain to take 200,000 acres from private ownership to be flooded or used for environmental mitigation. At least 80% of the water would be pumped roughly 150 miles from Northeast Texas to the Dallas-Fort Worth region. The Region D Water Planning Group, which encompasses Northeast Texas, has formally opposed the project and declared an interregional conflict with DFW’s plan, citing severe economic, agricultural, and environmental impacts.

This in-person-only hearing is the public’s opportunity to speak directly to decision-makers about this controversial, outdated, and unnecessary project. DFW residents are strongly encouraged to attend and share their views, especially on the Marvin Nichols proposal. The full agenda for the meeting can be viewed online here.

WHEN: Monday, May 19, 2025 at 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: North Central Texas Council of Governments

First Floor Transportation Council Room

616 Six Flags Drive, Centerpoint Two Building

Arlington, TX, 76011

WHO: Speakers who oppose the Marvin Nichols Reservoir will be available for interviews before and after the meeting.

MEDIA: For inquiries, please contact: Jennifer Swanson at [email protected] or 512.731.9486.