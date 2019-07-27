Texarkana Author On Best Sellers List

Texarkana Chamber Member becomes USA TODAY Best-Selling Author.

Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce member, D.C. Gomez has become a USA TODAY Best-Selling Author for the collection “Souls and Shadows” released July 16, 2019.

The authors in the collection sold over 5,000 copies during its released week. According to the USA TODAY website, USA TODAY’s Best-Selling Books list ranks the 150 top-selling titles each week based on an analysis of sales from U.S. booksellers. Contributors represent a variety of outlets: bookstore chains, independent bookstores, mass merchandisers, and online retailers.

“‘ From Eugene with Love’ is my exclusive title in the ‘Souls and Shadows’ collection, Gomez states. “Working on this set has been a dream come true. It is an honor to make art and share with the world as a Texarkana resident.”

Gomez has been a resident of the Texarkana community for over 12 years. She currently has eight books in three different series. Her urban fantasy series takes place in Texarkana, USA. August 16 will be the release of her new young adult series, “Another World.”

Gomez’s books are available, including the “Souls and Shadows” collection, on Amazon, iBook, Kobo, and Barnes and Noble. For more information about Gomez, you can visit her website, www.dcgomez-author.com, or on Facebook at facebook.com/dcgomez.author.