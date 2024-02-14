Denny’s Paris Header
Texarkana Burglary Suspect Spends NIght In Pharmacy

At Walgreens Pharmacy in Texarkana, employees were about to unlock the front door Tuesday when, inside their store, they noticed a woman in a robe. When Texarkana Police Department officer Jonathan Price arrived, the woman reportedly walked out the front door and started down the sidewalk while wrapped in a blanket and carrying a backpack. She identified herself as “$” and tried to walk away twice before being arrested. She was Brooke Shimanek, 32, and possessed wine, cigarettes, markers, notebooks, and chocolate from Walgreens in her backpack. Store employees reported that she used a Sharpie to write all over the bathroom stalls. They think she hid in the store before closing Monday night.

