Chamber Releases “Tying the Community Back Together” Campaign The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce encourages its members to participate in the “Tying the Community Back Together” campaign. This campaign is a continuation of the Chamber, helping the business community in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign is for members to get the word out that they are open for business and supporting each other. “Connecting businesses with the community is our goal at the Chamber. During this time, we have been utilizing creative options for members to be engaged. The ‘Tying the Community Back Together’ campaign will conclude with an event downtown.

We look forward to everyone’s participation and seeing the many businesses coming together and supporting each other,” said Hannah Wren, partnership director for the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce. Chamber members can contact the Chamber for a Tying the Community Back Together packet.

The packet includes a blue “We’re Open” sign and two pieces of red ribbon. When we drop the package off, the Chamber will take a photo and post it to social media. The business is encouraged to place the sign in their window. When ready, the company will tie the two pieces of ribbon together and post them to social media, tagging @Texarkana Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber will then share the post. Everyone will gather in downtown to tie the ribbons together from participating businesses, and celebrate an official ribbon cutting! When ready to join, please email nhaywood@texarkana.org or call 903-792-7191.

The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce is a private trade association focusing on community and economic development for the greater Texarkana region. The Chamber has been a community partner for over 100 years in Bowie and Miller counties. Information on the Chamber and the upcoming campaign is available at 819 North State Line Avenue, Texarkana, Texas, or 903-792-7191 or www.texarkana.org.