Texarkana Chamber Breakfast

Texarkana Chamber hosts “Breakfast with Boozman.”

The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce will host a Breakfast with Senator John Boozman on Wednesday (Aug 7) at 7:30 am for its members. The event will be held at First United Methodist Church located at 400 E. 6th Street in Texarkana, AR. There will be an update from Senator Boozman on recent activity in the legislator, and breakfast will be included in the ticket purchase.

Topics will include the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works reauthorization of the highway bill and other legislative efforts in the Senate, including the “Hunger-Free Summer for Kids Act of 2019.” The act is legislation he introduced to make federal child nutrition programs more efficient, flexible, and better equipped to reach children in need.

Also, Senator Boozman introduced the IMPROVE Wellbeing of Veterans Act. That is legislation that the Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie called “key” to unlocking the veteran suicide crisis.

Tickets for the breakfast are $17.50 and can be purchased by contacting Natalie Haywood at the Chamber or visiting the Eventbrite page. Contact: by email nhaywood@texarkana.org, by telephone: 903-792-7191, or visit https://boozman.eventbrite.com.

The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce is a private not for profit membership trade association focusing on connecting the community and businesses for the Texarkana region. The Chamber has been a community partner for over 100 years in Bowie and Miller counties. Information on the Chamber and the upcoming program is available at 819 North State Line Avenue, Texarkana, Texas or 903-792-7191.