Texarkana Chamber Hires New Staff

Natalie Haywood | Hannah Wren

March 5, 2019 (Texarkana, USA) – The Texarkana Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce two additions to the Chamber staff. Hannah Wren has been named the director of partner development, and Natalie Haywood will serve as the director of events and communications.

Mrs.Wren will be identifying businesses in key industry sectors for Chamber membership, and selling the organization’s services and benefits to them. Wren will also seek input from members and non-members to identify opportunities to enhance the organization’s value to them.

Haywood will be responsible for marketing and coordinating events for the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce partners and the board community. Responsibilities will also include being the primary steward and manager of the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce brand.

Mrs. Wren is a Texarkana native and graduated from the University of Central Arkansas – Conway in December 2018 with a degree in public relations.

Haywood is also a Texarkana native and graduated from the University of Arkansas – Fayetteville in 2011. She majored in journalism, focusing on advertising and public relations, and minored in marketing.

Most recently, Haywood has served as the graphic designer and lead photographer for Four States Living Magazine in Texarkana, Texas. Before joining the team at the Four States, she spent five years at TSD Logistics in Texarkana, Texas serving as the marketing coordinator and account executive.