Texarkana Chamber – News

Chamber Announces June Joint City Meeting

The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce shall hold the June Joint Texarkana City Meeting on Tuesday, June 11th, 3:00 pm, at the Council of Government Building, 4808 Elizabeth Street, Texarkana, Texas. The subject of the meeting shall be State Line Avenue – Improving the entrance to Texarkana. Guest presenters shall be – Steve Frisbee, District Engineer, Arkansas Department of Highways;

– Michael C. Anderson, P.E, District Engineer, Texas Department of Highways; and Rea Donna Jones, Director, Metropolitan Planning Organization.

The Joint City Meeting is a project of the Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce to facilitate joint investigation of issues leading to joint solutions for the community. Joint meetings are held each quarter and are open to the public.

Over 100 years of service to the business community of Texarkana, the Chamber is a membership based trade association. The Chamber provides membership services, economic development services, government relations, and community service. Contact the Chamber for membership information at 819 North State Line Avenue, Texarkana, Texas or chamber@texarkana.org or 903.792.7191.