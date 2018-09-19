Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Texarkana Chamber – News

6 hours ago

The Texarkana Chamber of Commerce will host a Ribbon Cutting Thursday (Sep 20) for one of the newest Chamber Members: A-B-P Ministries. The Ribbon Cutting will take place in the Chamber of Commerce’s Board Room- 819 N State Line Ave, Texarkana, TX at 4:30 pm.

A-B-P Ministries is an evangelical Christian ministry serving Angola, Brazil, and Portugal. We invite the entire community to join us tomorrow to learn more about this ministry.

The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce is a private not for profit membership trade association focusing on community and economic development for the Texarkana region. The Chamber has been a community partner for over 100 years in Bowie and Miller counties.
www.a-b-p.org

