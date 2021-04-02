Texarkana Hosting Fishing Tournament

City of Texarkana, Texas, and the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce host the National Professional Fishing League

[TEXARKANA, USA] The City of Texarkana, Texas, and the Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the National Professional Fishing League (NPFL) tournament April 22 – 24, 2021. The 110 anglers will begin to arrive on April 18 for three practice days and a media day on Wednesday. The tournament is at Wright Patman Lake on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with weigh-ins each afternoon of the match at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center, beginning at 3:30 pm.

The NPFL is a bass fishing competition between 110 of the best anglers competing in the country. The NPFL hosted its first tournament of the year in Eufaula, AL, and the winner took home $50,000. Texarkana is the second stop on tour. Each competition day and weigh-in is live-streamed nationally to the NPFL Facebook page and website.

“Over 500 room nights have been sold in Texarkana so far,” explains Barbara Walker, director of sales for the Hilton Garden Inn. “Money is being spent in our gas stations, hotels, restaurants, and retail stores. Events like this help promote tourism in Texarkana,” continued Walker. Many anglers have been in Texarkana leading up to the event, practicing and spending time in the community.

“The NPFL organization is excited to come to Wright Patman. We feel the unique setup of the anglers fishing at Wright Patman, then coming back to the city for the weigh-in will make a great event for the fans,” said Al McCulloch, founder, and president of the NPFL.

“The City is excited to partner with the Chamber, Convention Center, NPFL, and all the sponsors to make this event a reality,” Lisa Thompson, City of Texarkana, Texas spokeswoman, said. “Events like this only bolster Texarkana’s economy and add to the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. We are always proud to show off the sportsman’s paradise here in the Texarkana region and hope to continue partnerships like this one and others to attract more people to our lakes, trails, and outdoors.”

Academy Sports + Outdoors is the lead sponsor of the event. If you would like to sponsor or participate, please reach out to Natalie Haywood at nhaywood@texarkana.org.

The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce is a private, not-for-profit membership trade association focusing on connecting the community and businesses. The Chamber has been a community partner for over 100 years in Bowie and Miller counties. Information on the Chamber and membership is available at 819 North State Line Avenue, Texarkana, Texas, or 903-792-7191. Send questions to Natalie Haywood at nhaywood@texarkana.org