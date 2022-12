Last Tuesday, A crash on US 287 in Clay County, Oklahoma, near Bellevue, killed Terrance Bradley, 47, of Texarkana, and passenger Geneinde Taylor-Edwards of Grand Prairie. Bradley was driving a Honda Civic, attempted to make a U-turn, and failed to yield the right of way for a Peterbilt 18-wheeler. The 18-wheeler was a car hauler and complicated the crash scene when it lost cars.