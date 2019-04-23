April 23, 2019 (Texarkana, USA) – The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce facilitated a meeting on April 17 between the Economic Development Council, the Texarkana Manufacturing Partnership, and Texarkana College. The meeting was at the Betty and Buddy Ledwell Workforce Training Center on the Texarkana College campus.

According to Michael Winarta of New Millennium Building Systems in Hope, AR, “The Texarkana Manufacturing Partnership has identified that vocational and specific training is one of the program areas that need to further development. Effective matching of specific training to the manufacturers and stakeholders (high schools and colleges) in the area will allow for applicants to better understand the job requirements needed in the manufacturing sector. We also believe this will allow the Texarkana regional area to be more competitive economically, and create a stable job market growth. We are excited to continue the process started in 2018 to a successful program for the manufacturers, stakeholders, and job applicants.”

The Betty and Buddy Ledwell Workforce Training Center prepare students to enter the workplace with skills in industrial maintenance, construction technology, and other in-demand occupations. Upon completion of Texarkana College’s 16-week course, students will earn a manufacturing certificate. The 16-week course is an entry-level certification program that shows industrial and manufacturing employers that graduates have the commitment and skills necessary to be an asset to any company.

“Texarkana College knows building a skilled workforce is vital for the success of employers,” said TC President Dr. Jason Smith. “That’s why we’ve worked with industry hiring managers to develop a “Work Ready” manufacturing certificate to equip prospective employees to thrive in the workplace. The key to success, both for employers and employees, is to be prepared for growth. Students who participate in the short, 16-week certificate program will have access to industry-led training focused on the knowledge and core skills needed to land a good job— and keep it! Employers will benefit by building a team of workers who have demonstrated commitment and skills necessary to be an asset to any company. The curriculum provides training in all sectors of manufacturing and includes core skills such as quality practices and measurements, safety, professionalism, and work ethics.”

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Graphics Packaging International, Ledwell Machinery, and Texarkana Aluminum agreed to provide interviews for students that complete the 16-week course.

For more information about the course, contact Warren McDaniel, the workforce recruiter at Texarkana College. He can be reached by email at warren.mcdaniel@texarkanacollege.edu or by phone at 903-823-3417.

To contact the Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce, please reach out to Natalie Haywood at 903-792-7191 or email nhaywood@texarkana.org.