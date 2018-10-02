Texarkana Ribbon Cutting

Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce

Texas To Go Ribbon Cutting

Texarkana, USA (October 2, 2018): The Texarkana Chamber of Commerce will host a Ribbon Cutting tomorrow, October 3, for one of the newest Chamber Members: Texas To Go. The Ribbon Cutting will take place in the Chamber of Commerce’s Board Room- 819 N State Line Ave, Texarkana, TX at 4:30 pm.

Texas To Go is a fast and friendly food delivery service. Visit txtogo.com, type in your address, and view many local restaurants that you can order food from and it will be delivered to you by a friendly driver. Be on the lookout for coupon codes and specials on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/texastogo/.

The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce is a private not for profit membership trade association focusing on community and economic development for the Texarkana region. The Chamber has been a community partner for over 100 years in Bowie and Miller counties.