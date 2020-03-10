Texarkana Student Possibly Exposed To COVID-19

Eagle Family,

Out of an abundance of caution, an A&M-Texarkana student possibly was exposed to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is being voluntarily evaluated. We are taking appropriate precautionary health measures to isolate the student until results are received. We will keep you updated as additional information is available.

Please follow the standard precautions for infectious diseases – wash your hands thoroughly and regularly. If you are ill, do not attend classes or campus activities. Seek medical attention if you have symptoms such as fever and sore throat. Resources regarding Coronavirus are available on our university’s website www.tamut.edu.

Thank you,

Emily Cutrer