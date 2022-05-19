Texarkana, Texas Men Arrested on Federal Drug Trafficking and Firearms Violations

Three individuals died as a result of deadly fentanyl

TEXARKANA, Texas – Four Texarkana, Texas men have been arrested on drug trafficking and firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Deablo Deshon Lewis, a/k/a Pablo Lew, 31; Michael Darnell Peacock, a/k/a Fruit, 37; Terrance Lamar Peacock, a/k/a T, 31; and Justin Marshall Owens, 40, were named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on March 10, 2022, charging them with federal drug trafficking and firearms violations. Michael Peacock appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline Craven Craven on March 17, 2022; Lewis appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Barry Bryant on March 23, 2022; Owens appeared before Judge Craven on March 31, 2022; and Terrance Peacock appeared before Judge Craven on May 17, 2022.

According to the indictment, beginning in November 2018 and continuing through March 2022, Lewis, Michael Peacock, Terrance Peacock, and Owens allegedly conspired with each other and others to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, U-47700, and marijuana in the Texarkana area. During that time, they allegedly carried, used, and possessed firearms in connection with their drug trafficking activities. As a result of the drugs these defendants distributed, three individuals died and another sustained serious bodily injury. In total, the defendants are allegedly responsible for distributing $5 million worth of drugs.

“The counterfeit oxycodone pills–sometimes known as ‘blues’ or ‘M30s’–that were distributed in the Texarkana area contain deadly fentanyl,” said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. “If you, or someone you know, has experienced an opioid overdose as a result of taking one of these round blue pills–stamped with ‘M’ on one side and ‘30’ on the other–please contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116. Increasingly, we are seeing more street drugs with deadly fentanyl added to them…and it is killing the users. More people need to be aware of this increasing trend that can kill the recreational drug user. Simply put, one pill can kill!”

If convicted, the defendants face from 25 years to life in federal prison.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

This case is being investigated by the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department; Texas Department of Public Safety; the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; the U.S. Postal Inspection Service; and the Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan R. Hornok and D. Ryan Locker.