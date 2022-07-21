Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Texarkana Tx PD Issues Warrant For Improper Publishing

https://www.facebook.com/texarkanapolice/posts/418487710315986

Texarkana Texas Police issued a warrant for a Nashville, Arkansas, woman wanted for Publishing Intimate Visual Material. Emily Basiliere, 26, had reached out to authorities with promises to turn herself over to the police, but she has not followed through. Police declined to provide any other information to protect the victim’s identity.

