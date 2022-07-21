Texarkana Tx PD Issues Warrant For Improper Publishing

Texarkana Texas Police issued a warrant for a Nashville, Arkansas, woman wanted for Publishing Intimate Visual Material. Emily Basiliere, 26, had reached out to authorities with promises to turn herself over to the police, but she has not followed through. Police declined to provide any other information to protect the victim’s identity.
Related Articles
CanHelp Registration Underway
37 mins ago
Two Indicted Deaths of 53 Immigrants
3 hours ago
Civil Rights Groups Blast Title 42
3 hours ago
Texas Campaign Finance Reports Filed
3 hours ago
Texas Tuition Promise Fund Deadline Coming Up
3 hours ago