Texarkana, TX Police Department’s Facebook Page

The Texarkana, Texas Police Department is offering on its Facebook page to test meth for free. Meth users are invited to bring the drug to the station to be tested for quality, and the department offered to do it while the person waits. It is unknown how many took advantage of the free test.

https://www.facebook.com/texarkanapolice/photos/a.353730238015532/2359170950804774/?type=3&theater