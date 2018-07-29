Texarkana USA Chamber Meeting

Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce

Joint Texarkana Committee

Texarkana, USA (July 27, 2018): The Texarkana Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its quarterly Joint Texarkana Committee meeting on Tuesday, August 7, 3:00 pm at the Ark-Tex Council of Governments on 4808 Elizabeth Street, Texarkana, TX. The topic of the quarterly meeting shall be “Protecting Our Local Treasurers.” The committee is composed of the mayor and two members of the governing board or council for Texarkana, Arkansas, and Texarkana, Texas. The purpose of the meeting is to share ideas and discuss common challenges facing both cities. Michael Malone, President of the Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce, shall facilitate the meeting which is open to the public.

Presenters for the program include: David W. Orr, Director of Planning & Community Development, Texarkana, TX; Tyler Richards, Public Works Director, Texarkana, AR; Mary Beck, City Planner, Texarkana, AR; Brian Goesl, Executive Director, Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council; Velvet Hall Cool, Board President, Texarkana Museums System; Ina McDowell, Executive Director, Main Street Texarkana and Andrew Clark, Executive Director, Texarkana Symphony Orchestra.

The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce is a private not for profit membership trade association focusing on community and economic development for the Texarkana region. The Chamber has been a community partner for over 100 years in Bowie and Miller counties. Information on the Chamber and the upcoming meeting is available at 819 North State Line Avenue, Texarkana, TX or 903-792-7191.