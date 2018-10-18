Texarkana USA Chamber – News

The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce held a Meet & Greet for Opportunities, Inc. Executive Director, Sherry Young, and Development Leader, Natalie Conway. There was a great turnout with several different Chamber Member businesses there. The picture only includes a few people that were in attendance.

This was one of our networking events during the Chamber of Commerce Week this week. We still have a few more to come.

Thursday (Oct 18) – Business After Hours at Coldwell Banker Elite from 4:30-6:30 pm- 4321 McKnight Rd, Texarkana, TX.

Friday (Oct 19) – Ribbon Cutting at Starling Clinic at 11:30 am- 5503 N State Line Ave, Texarkana, TX.