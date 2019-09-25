JOINT TEXARKANA COMMITTEE The Joint Texarkana Committee shall hold its quarterly meeting on Tuesday (Oct 8), 3:00 pm at the Council of Governments on 4808 Elizabeth Street, Texarkana, Texas. The topic of the quarterly meeting shall be “Housing in Texarkana.” The committee is composed of the mayor and two members of the governing board or council for Texarkana, Arkansas, and Texarkana, Texas. The purpose of the meeting is to share ideas and discuss common challenges facing both cities. Michael Malone, President of the Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce, shall facilitate the meeting. The meeting is open to the public. Presenters for the program include: Mae Lewis, Ark-Tex Council of Governments Housing Manager; Antonio Williams, Chief Executive Officer of the Texarkana, Texas Housing Authority; Dub Wingfield, Executive Director of the Texarkana, Arkansas Housing Authority; Betsy Freeman, Grants Administrator for the City of Texarkana, Texas; Mary Beck, City Planner, for the City of Texarkana, Arkansas; Dennis Schafer, of D. Schafer Realty; and Mary Worthington, Managing Director of Habitat for Humanity. The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce is a private not for profit membership trade association focusing on community and economic development for the Texarkana region. The Chamber has been a community partner for over 100 years in Bowie and Miller counties. Information on the Chamber and the upcoming meeting is available at 819 North State Line Avenue, Texarkana, Texas or 903-792- 7191.