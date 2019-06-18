Texarkana Woman Jailed After TTPD Facebook Post

Texarkana Texas PD

Texarkana Police posted on their Facebook page that Crystal Shannette Flanagan was wanted on Identity Theft charges. Flanagan was arrested Sunday after a citizen used social media to lure her into a date. The unidentified citizen drove her to an open area, went inside a business and called the police. Flanagan was taken into custody and found with more than 50 pieces of identifying information.

https://www.facebook.com/texarkanapolice/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARCXBFtcTRcevw7G5iricDlymzcPlDm7we_abvWA-du9SRSUO6lSC51d3zUcZTBS7Z7zmPEu2tL9gp5G