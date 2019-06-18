Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Morrell banner

Texarkana Woman Jailed After TTPD Facebook Post

3 hours ago

Texarkana Texas PD

Texarkana Police posted on their Facebook page that Crystal Shannette Flanagan was wanted on Identity Theft charges. Flanagan was arrested Sunday after a citizen used social media to lure her into a date. The unidentified citizen drove her to an open area, went inside a business and called the police. Flanagan was taken into custody and found with more than 50 pieces of identifying information.

 

https://www.facebook.com/texarkanapolice/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARCXBFtcTRcevw7G5iricDlymzcPlDm7we_abvWA-du9SRSUO6lSC51d3zUcZTBS7Z7zmPEu2tL9gp5G

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     