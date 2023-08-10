Momentum Veranda Pontoon Boats Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Texarkana Woman Shoots Ex Boyfriend In Self Defense

 

Texarkana police say a woman who shot her ex-boyfriend acted in self-defense. The suspect, identitifed as Brandon Webb, had waited outside the woman’s apartment and when she came out and got in her car, he allegedly attacked her and attempted to shave her head. Webb was transported to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. When he is released from the hospital, he will be arrested on felony warrants for stalking and aggravated assault in addition to three felony probation revocation warrants he already had.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     