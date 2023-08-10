Texarkana Woman Shoots Ex Boyfriend In Self Defense

Texarkana police say a woman who shot her ex-boyfriend acted in self-defense. The suspect, identitifed as Brandon Webb, had waited outside the woman’s apartment and when she came out and got in her car, he allegedly attacked her and attempted to shave her head. Webb was transported to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. When he is released from the hospital, he will be arrested on felony warrants for stalking and aggravated assault in addition to three felony probation revocation warrants he already had.