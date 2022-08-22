cypress basin hospice
Texas Abortion Trigger Law To Take Effect This Week

Later this week, the Texas abortion trigger law will go into effect, banning the procedure. According to Rebecca Parma with Texas Right to Life, the state already has a strict set of rules, and activists say this ups the ante. Starting on Thursday, performing an abortion in Texas is a felony punishable by life in prison. The only exceptions are to save the mother’s life or if there is the risk of “substantial impairment.” Three of Texas’ four border states, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas, have similar laws.

