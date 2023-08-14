Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Texas ACLU Sues Fort Worth Academy Of Fine Arts, Keller ISD

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal civil rights complaint against the Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts and Keller ISD over alleged Title IX violations. The complaint is on behalf of a family with a transgender nonbinary child they banned from joining the prestigious Singing Girls of Texas choir despite the choir director’s support of the student’s participation. The student was not allowed to complete the audition because the school board passed a new choir eligibility policy that forces students to perform with the choir that aligns with their sex at birth.

