Texas economy adds 27,200 positions in June

The Texas economy added 27,200 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs in June, which marked 24 consecutive months of employment growth. Over the year, Texas added 359,500 jobs for an annual employment growth rate of 2.9 percent. Private-sector employers added 26,400 positions over the month. Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.0 percent in June, down slightly from May 2018.