The Texas Department of State Health Services Monday reported 3,280 new COVID-19 cases. The state’s totals are 114,881 confirmed cases, 2,192 deaths, 69,190 recoveries, and 43,449 active cases of the new coronavirus with 3711 in Texas hospitals.

Texas has administered nearly 1.8 million tests, and the virus is now present in 241 of the state’s 254 counties.