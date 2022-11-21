Texas Adds Non Farm Jobs

Last month, Texas added a total of 49,500 nonfarm jobs. Texas employment first surpassed the pre-COVID level in Nov. 2021. From October 2022, the state set new employment highs each month, marking 12 consecutive record-setting job counts. Texas’s total nonfarm employment reached 13,630,000 in Oct. The Texas economy has added 694,200 positions since October 2021. The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 4.0 percent in Oct., the lowest since the Feb. 2020 pre-pandemic rate of 3.5 percent.