Texas AG Announces Investigation Into Cereals

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced a new investigation into the General Mills food company. Paxton claims the company markets cereals, like Trix and Lucky Charms, as “healthy” and a “good source” of vitamins, despite containing petroleum-based food colorings. Paxton called for General Mills to sell the cereals without the dyes in Texas and the US, like they do in other countries where they are banned.
Related Articles
Texas House Votes To End STAAR Testing
2 hours ago
Measles Update
2 hours ago
Lamar County Sherrif’s Office Arrests
2 hours ago
Fannin County Deputies Searching for Wanted Man
2 hours ago
Hopkins County Dairy Festival Set for June 7
2 hours ago