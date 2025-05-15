Mid America Pet Food Header
Texas AG Announces Investigation Into Cereals

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced a new investigation into the General Mills  food company. Paxton claims the company markets cereals, like Trix and Lucky Charms, as “healthy” and a “good source” of vitamins, despite containing petroleum-based food colorings. Paxton called for General Mills to sell the cereals without the dyes in Texas and the US,  like they do in other countries where they are banned.

