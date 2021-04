The Texas Attorney General says President Biden is putting lives in danger by limiting what law enforcement can do at the border. Ken Paxton met with DPS, Border Patrol agents and sheriffs Wednesday. Paxton says immigration policy affects more than just counties along the Rio Grande. Refugio County is hundreds of miles from the border, but Sheriff Pinky Gonzalez says his 13 deputies have spent more than three thousand hours working on immigration cases since the beginning of the year.