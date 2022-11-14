Texas AG Releases North Lamar Teacher’s Personnel Records

Teresa Busell

According to the Paris News, the Texas Attorney General’s Office and North Lamar ISD released personnel records that relate to the employment and separation of former teacher and failed school board candidate Teresa Bussell. She led an effort to remove several books from the school library and has met resistance from North Lamar trustees and attacks from the public at public meetings and on social media. According to the agreement, Bussell remained on paid administrative leave until her resignation on March 13, 2020, with benefits remaining in effect through March 31, 2020. In addition, Bussell released the district from any claims in exchange for the following reference to all future inquiries related to her employment with the school district.